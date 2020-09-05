Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxime Doré
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Emerald Lake, Columbia-Shuswap A, BC, Canada
Published
on
September 5, 2020
OnePlus, HD1905
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sunrise on a rainy day over a greenish blue lake and a lodge.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
emerald lake
columbia-shuswap a
bc
canada
Tree Images & Pictures
glacier lake
HD Green Wallpapers
fog
lake
sunrise
yoho
cabin
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
pines
inn
hiking
reflection
national park
Backgrounds
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
318 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Natural World
108 photos · Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Journey
20 photos · Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road