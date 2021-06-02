Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jac Alexandru
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A new photo from my series of #smartphonephotography from 2021
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Nature Images
blossom
Flower Images
petal
outdoors
daffodil
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Simplicity
195 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal