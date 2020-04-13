Go to Omid Armin's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white leaf plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
, Wallpapers
Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran
Published on FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

the close up of green leaves

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

tehran
tehran province
iran
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
HD Tropical Wallpapers
leaves
freshness
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Nature Images
plants
moody
mobile wallpaper
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Backgrounds

Related collections

tropical
15 photos · Curated by Sofia Isakova
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
for_monogram
27 photos · Curated by Timur Lisov
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Flowers
15 photos · Curated by Déborah Legoff
Flower Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking