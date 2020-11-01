Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Albert
@picturesbyalbert
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
Nature Images
outdoors
vegetation
land
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #46: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Portraits
704 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
People Images & Pictures
human
Drone Pictures
2,277 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view