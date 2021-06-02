Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Salma Nagy
@lumyy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bab Al Fotouh ( Al Gamalia ), Al Banhawi, El Gamaliya, Egypt
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Minaret Of Al-Hakim Mosque, Cairo
Related tags
bab al fotouh ( al gamalia )
al banhawi
el gamaliya
egypt
egyptian
islamic art
egyptians
egyptian art
islamic
islamic architecture
building
architecture
dome
castle
fort
tower
steeple
spire
wall
mosque
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Morning.
118 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Plants
278 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers