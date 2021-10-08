Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Winkler
@ahmeyer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Working with compressed air on a workbench
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
workbench
compressed air
built-in socket
People Images & Pictures
human
building
factory
lab
manufacturing
Free stock photos
Related collections
surfing
299 photos · Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
The Floral Collection
250 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Blurrrr
387 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant