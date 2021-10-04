Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Almira
@mojosem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 mini
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
asteraceae
geranium
vegetation
petal
daisy
daisies
flax
anemone
Free pictures
Related collections
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Sorrow and Strength
62 photos
· Curated by Caron Ryalls
sorrow
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Create
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers