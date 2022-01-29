Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chimene Gaspar
@chigraph
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vase
lambskin
pampas grass
Pink Backgrounds
Gold Backgrounds
romantic
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Grey Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
jar
Free images
Related collections
Flatlays
95 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos · Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Computer
157 photos · Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic