Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pierre Jeanneret
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
ray of light
HD Snow Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
autumn nature
mountain landscape
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
leisure activities
adventure
plateau
cliff
HD Scenery Wallpapers
promontory
ice
banister
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures