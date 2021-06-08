Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
DAVID TANG
@tang149
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tsim Sha Tsui, 香港
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
cuo of coffee
Related tags
tsim sha tsui
香港
cup
coffee cup
drink
beverage
espresso
pottery
saucer
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Sunshine vibes
66 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor