Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Costa Rica
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
tarantula
spider
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beautiful Pictures & Images
bright
material
Nature Images
scale
venation
wavy
closeup
detail
elegant
element
exotic
micro
species
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mastering Monochrome
484 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Flowers
112 photos · Curated by Jules Fouchy
Flower Images
blossom
plant
sky
157 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor