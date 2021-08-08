Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
PRATEEK JAISWAL
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
apparel
clothing
sari
silk
People Images & Pictures
human
female
Free stock photos
Related collections
India
160 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #119: Adam Lisagor
7 photos
· Curated by Adam Lisagor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work