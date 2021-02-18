Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves on gray round bowl
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dried cardamom in the glass bowl

Related collections

Food Photography
10 photos · Curated by Sonika Agarwal
Food Images & Pictures
mumbai
maharashtra
food
152 photos · Curated by Hannah Schwob
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Medicine of Yum
129 photos · Curated by karen myers
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking