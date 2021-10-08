Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
page
text
Book Images & Photos
newspaper
Paper Backgrounds
Backgrounds

Related collections

Abstract Landscape/Nature
108 photos · Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
plant
outdoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking