Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joedith Lego
@jlego
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
pool
HD Scenery Wallpapers
swimming pool
lagoon
lake
land
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
building
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter Is Coming
191 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Blue
88 photos · Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos · Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock