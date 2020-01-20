Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kharl Anthony Paica
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kinkakujicho, Kita Ward, Kyoto, Japan
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kinkakujicho
kita ward
kyoto
japan
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
rain
38 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
People
201 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
human