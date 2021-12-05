Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniele Levis Pelusi
@yogidan2012
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The blue softness
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
wallpaper for mobile
blue trail
softness
fujifilm camera
fuji xt2
slot
slit
Color Backgrounds
colours
blue color
Texture Backgrounds
textures&patterns
Blue Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
fuji 16-80
HD Color Wallpapers
lighting
Free images
Related collections
Merry
152 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Couples
113 photos · Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human
beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor