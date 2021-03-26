Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
valentine bibot
@vbibot
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sculpture
sculptor
hand
workshop
work
sculptures
sculpture art
sculpting
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
bowl
finger
Cake Images
cream
icing
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
creme
Free pictures
Related collections
Water Journal
933 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
M I N I M A L I S M
66 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
minimal