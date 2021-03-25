Go to Fred Lopes's profile
@fredlopes
Download free
green leaf plant on brown soil
green leaf plant on brown soil
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Guapiaçu, SP, Brasil
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Trees and Leaves
440 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking