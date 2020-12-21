Go to Lexy Lammerink's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green plant on brown clay pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Desert Sand for Eden
37 photos · Curated by Rebecca Joanne
Brown Backgrounds
furniture
indoor
Plants inside
25 photos · Curated by Amanda Tala
plant
house plant
jar
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking