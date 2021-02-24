Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Flower bud
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Flower Images
flower bud
dew drop
outdoor
bud
plant
blossom
sprout
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
pollen
asteraceae
Free pictures
Related collections
Animals
774 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
Minimal
782 photos
· Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers