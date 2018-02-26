Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Gotthard Pass, Switzerland
Published on
February 26, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter minimalism
Related tags
gotthard pass
switzerland
outdoors
House Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
cabin
roof
snow covered
snowed in
minimalism
cottage
footprint
track
Winter Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
lonely
cold
lonelyless
rock
farm
Backgrounds
Related collections
other/misc
13 photos
· Curated by tara bosler
Women Images & Pictures
hand
Website Backgrounds
kwikwai knowledge base
8 photos
· Curated by Philippe Landry
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
switzerland
Inktober inspo
10 photos
· Curated by Rachael Abbott
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
block