Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nasim Keshmiri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
pot
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
planter
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food
215 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
222 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant