Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dohuk Governorate, Iraq
Published
on
October 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An Ezidi shrine near Alqosh.
Related tags
dohuk governorate
iraq
yezidi
ezidi
ezidis
yazidis
sacred architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
architecture
plant
Grass Backgrounds
ground
field
grassland
land
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Unexpected
185 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures