Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
phurbu tsering
@phutse
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ladakh
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wild Ass of Ladakh, on way to lake Pangong..
Related tags
ladakh
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Horse Images
antelope
wildlife
HD Green Wallpapers
impala
gazelle
Free images
Related collections
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
441 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
All Nations
221 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Urban Exploration
238 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers