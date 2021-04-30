Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Prabhav Kashyap Godavarthy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indus River, Leh
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sangam, the union of rivers Indus and Zanskar.
Related tags
leh
indus river
river
indus
leh ladakh
kashmir
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Water Wallpapers
valley
ice
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
road
canyon
Free images
Related collections
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
Night Lights
196 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
night light
Light Backgrounds
night
Travel
436 photos
· Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers