Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Muktinath, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Muktinath track View valley Himalayan mountain Nepal
Related tags
muktinath
непал
Nature Images
field
outdoors
grassland
plant
vegetation
countryside
paddy field
land
HD Green Wallpapers
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
slope
rural
agriculture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Apple
157 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Retro Tech
45 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant