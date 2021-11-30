Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joel Heard
@kazheard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bukhara, Uzbekistan
Published
21d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
uzbekistan
bukhara
weaving
carpet
central asia
craftswoman
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos
· Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christianity
93 photos
· Curated by Julie Rothe
christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers