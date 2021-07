music video, director, red camera, film, behind the scenes, film, film crew, film shoot, film director, cinematography video production, stedicam, on set, film crew, filming, behind the scenes, Gordon Cowie, set life, movies, lighting, RAP, HIP-HOP, STUDIO Women, br On the set in New York with TY BREEZZYY , for a music video with Gordon Cowie Films. www.gordoncowiefilms.com