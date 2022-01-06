Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michał Bielejewski
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Grass Backgrounds
pottery
jar
potted plant
vase
field
Nature Images
planter
outdoors
vegetation
herbs
HD Grey Wallpapers
grassland
countryside
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
grain
Flower Images
Free images
Related collections
Food Flatlays - Light + Bright
84 photos · Curated by Morgan
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Fashion
77 photos · Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures