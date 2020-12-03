Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Umphreys
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
plant
sunlight
manx
outdoors
vegetation
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
december
pine tree
christmas lights
golden
christmastime
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
comfortable
Backgrounds
Related collections
Animals
540 photos
· Curated by Alexis Subias
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Cats
242 photos
· Curated by Matthew Schneider
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Pets/Animals
503 photos
· Curated by Taylor Flaugher
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures