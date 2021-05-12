Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gower Brown
@gbnl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banff, AB, Canada
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
banff
ab
canada
big horn sheep
herd
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
antelope
wildlife
Birds Images
flock
sheep
Chicken Images & Pictures
fowl
poultry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Table View
39 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
Green energy - wind & solar
118 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
solar
HD Green Wallpapers
wind
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images