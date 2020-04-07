Free photo of an urban flower-shop with natural flowers, hanging in front of the facade and drawn flowers on the window-glass. The mixed combination of the two fascinated me, including the reflections of the outdoor light. Picture of April 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van de glasgevel van een bloemenwinkel met ramen en getekende bloem decoraties; voor de gevel hangen echte bloemen aan hun tak. Foto 6 April 2020 - stadsfotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.