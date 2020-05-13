Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christina Deravedisian
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Moody fern in the garden
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
plant
fern
moody
dark green
leafy green
macro nature
dark nature
mysterious
dark forest
HD Forest Wallpapers
tropical plant
natural background
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Dark Wallpapers
deep forest
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
ny
74 photos
· Curated by Camilla Blom
ny
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
homepage background
15 photos
· Curated by Bria Blair
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
2 - Black wallpapers
61 photos
· Curated by tharindu dilshan
HD Black Wallpapers
outdoor
night