Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
rural
countryside
farm
building
land
soil
ground
barn
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
People
132 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor