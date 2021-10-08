Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
olga safronova
@safolka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kherson, Херсонська область, Україна
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kherson
херсонська область
україна
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
path
Nature Images
vegetation
outdoors
land
road
Grass Backgrounds
gravel
dirt road
trail
tree trunk
Landscape Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Surf
128 photos · Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor
Wanderlust
60 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Top Down
75 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view