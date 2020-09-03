Go to Pigi Mazzoli's profile
@pigibear
Download free
white pasta on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, FinePix F30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Handmade egg pasta, Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

Related collections

Cento
16 photos · Curated by Yinan Xia
cento
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Pasta
135 photos · Curated by Sergio Ballivian
pastum
Food Images & Pictures
meal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking