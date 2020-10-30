Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
muthengi mbuvi
@muthengimbuvi
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A master Piece to accentuate your home
Related collections
Flowers with Black Background
166 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
HQ Background Images
HD Black Wallpapers
Flower Images
Patterns
45 photos
· Curated by Manuel Will
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
TRAVEL
90 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Related tags
vase
pottery
jar
lamp
calabash
engraved
etched
african art
deco
african deco
kenyan deco
centre piece
interior deco
rustic
kenyan art
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images