Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Guilherme Garcia
@mudaum
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
squirrel
park
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
rodent
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Bear Pictures & Images
wildlife
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Detox
54 photos · Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
Street Life
166 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos · Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images