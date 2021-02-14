Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anastasiia Malai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter portrait in nature.
Related tags
saint petersburg
russia
Nature Images
jeans
denim
Winter Images & Pictures
portrait
white snow
snowy
beauty
natural beauty
natural
chopped wood
firewood
sweater
one person
wood logs
logs
Girls Photos & Images
young woman
Public domain images
Related collections
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
the sea
2,212 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise