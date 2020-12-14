Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Masoud Nikookalam
@msdnikoo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Istanbul, Istanbul, Turkey
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wedding
Related tags
istanbul
Turkey Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
female
fashion
gown
robe
wedding gown
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
dress
bride
bridegroom
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Inspirational
229 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
Inspirational Images
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers