Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cole Ciarlello
@cole_ciarlello
Download free
Share
Info
Eagles Mere, PA, USA
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An old white cottage with red trimming.
Related collections
NEON
266 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
HD Neon Wallpapers
sign
Light Backgrounds
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Food styling
375 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Related tags
building
House Images
housing
Grass Backgrounds
cottage
eagles mere
pa
usa
outdoors
plant
Nature Images
shelter
countryside
rural
yard
HD White Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
door
HD Sky Wallpapers
Public domain images