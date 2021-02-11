Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Smyth
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
CNC milling of steel using carbide tools
Related collections
McChine
11 photos
· Curated by Amberly McFarlane
mcchine
machining
HD Grey Wallpapers
Robin's Blue
240 photos
· Curated by Hub Bub
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Production & Engineering
48 photos
· Curated by Alex Smith
production
engineering
accessory