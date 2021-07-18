Go to Mak's profile
Available for hire
Download free
purple and white flowers with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
potted plant
jar
pottery
vase
Rose Images
lilac
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking