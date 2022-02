The Shelby GT350 is a bewitching package. Large enough to run the kids to school (if you dont opt for the R) and grippy enough to deliver them in a pool of their own sick. The power from the Flat-Plane crank 5.2 is underwhelming but the noise is entoxicating and always with you. The large 305s pick up cambers on the slightest of bankings reminding you of why this car was created. The King of the Pony car takes a seat at its throne once again!