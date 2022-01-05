Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Naim Ahmed
@naim_13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
28d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ghaziabad
uttar pradesh
india
Nature Images
portraits
Music Images & Pictures
rivers
People Images & Pictures
human
guitarist
Musician Pictures
performer
guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
sitting
face
female
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Farmland and Fields
501 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg
Humble Beginnings
38 photos
· Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers