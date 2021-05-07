Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas Kinto
@thomaskinto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
SONY, NEX-5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
worship
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
shrine
sculpture
statue
Backgrounds
Related collections
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Wedding Inspiration 💍
180 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
bride
Winter
275 photos
· Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor