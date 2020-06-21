Go to Marco Chilese's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red plastic crates on the street
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Venice, VE, Italia
Published on Nikon, D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Typical venetian fruit and vegetables street shop

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

venice
ve
italia
market
shop
street
HD Color Wallpapers
Italy Pictures & Images
street photography
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Life Images & Photos
traditional
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetables
street market
People Images & Pictures
human
tent
bazaar
Backgrounds

Related collections

Friendship
144 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Explore Iceland
219 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking