Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiia Malai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Bokeh
Share
Info
Russia
Published
on
July 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Selfportrait in a forest with natural textures.
Related tags
russia
bokeh
Girls Photos & Images
summer magic
magic forest
HD Forest Wallpapers
natural
girl portrait
texture face
girl in nature
Nature Images
self portrait
experimental
experiment
Texture Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
City Love
11 photos
· Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images