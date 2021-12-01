Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trac Vu
@tracminhvu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
magenta
HD Pink Wallpapers
Beautiful Backgrounds
macro
Nature Images
Peaceful Pictures
geranium
blossom
petal
HD Purple Wallpapers
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Law
80 photos
· Curated by Adam Klimowski
law
office
business
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers